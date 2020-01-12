Muslims have understood opposition ploy on CAA, says UP DyCM Maurya

lucknow

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:05 IST

AGRA: Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has claimed that the Muslims are now supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after having understood the opposition’s game plan to communalise the legislation, in absence of any other ideas to take on the BJP.

Maurya made the statement while addressing a rally organised in support of the CAA at ‘Numaish Maidan’ in Aligarh on Sunday.

The deputy CM said the Congress, the BSP and the SP had been misleading people and praised Muslims for “understanding the real game plan of opposition parties.”

Maurya’s comments assume significance in the backdrop of the massive protests seen across the state in December, which resulted in at least 19 deaths and over a thousand arrests. Police had to fight pitched battles with violent protestors who mobilized after Friday prayers at mosques in several cities on December 20.

Maurya reiterated his party’s stand that Muslims need not fear as CAA was to grant citizenship to the deserving and to not take it away from anyone.

“The opposition is left with no issue and thus misleading Muslims to oppose the CAA. But Muslims are now aware of the truth and are not ready to be used as vote bank,” stated Maurya.

BJP top leadership including prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have persistently accused the opposition of inciting violence and communal tensions over CAA for vote bank politics. Amit Shah has even challenged Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders to a debate on the CAA.

Maurya hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said the political parties they represent would get minimal seats in the assembly elections in 2022.

Priyanka Gandhi has led the Congress campaign against the CAA in Uttar Pradesh with her sharp attacks on the Yogi Adityanath government and demonstration of solidarity with jailed protestors.

Akhilesh Yadav has also made his presence felt on the ground by holding protests with party cadre and petitioning the Governor over alleged police atrocities on anti-CAA protestors.

“Along with Aligarh, the lotus of BJP will bloom all over the state in assembly election of 2022 and opposition parties like BSP, SP and Congress will not return to power in the next 25 years,” said Maurya.