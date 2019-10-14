e-paper
Opposition not strong: Raj Thackeray

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said the current opposition is not strong enough to contain the party in power. MNS would like to be a strong opposition to keep a check on the government with a brute majority.

Thackeray addressed his first political campaign in the city on Monday after his previous rally was cancelled due to heavy rains.

“We do not want to be an opposition party just for the sake of opposing things. We will appreciate the work of the government when they do it. But if there is any injustice meted out to people, we will criticise it,” said Thackeray.

He said most of the opposition leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, were inducted by BJP in the last few days.

The MNS chief also targeted Shiv Sena saying there is nothing left in the party. “I don’t understand why are they with BJP despite they are been insulted daily. BJP has not given them a single seat in Pune and Nashik. If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:41 IST

