Organised crime, women’s safety priorities in Noida police review

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:51 IST

Noida: The Noida police commissionerate is focusing on controlling organised crime in the district while also looking out for the safety of women and children. They have also revised their list of major criminals active in the area.

The decisions were taken during a review of the department by nodal police officer, Sanjay Sighal, additional director general, Railways.

“The review is being done for all 75 districts in the state. We were required to evaluate them and share the findings with the state government. Apart from that, I interacted with the public as well; the response and perception to the commissionerate has been quite positive,” said Singhal.

He said that the department will continue to take action against known criminals, gangsters and organised crime.

“Top 10 criminals of the district have been identified, along with top 10 criminals in each police station’s jurisdiction. I visited Knowledge Park and Badalpur stations to review the process as well and to analyse if there are any short comings and whether proper procedures were being followed or not,” said Singhal.

To combat organised crime, the department has been attaching the assets of known criminals.

The nodal officer said that they were also focused on ensuring that there is proper enforcement of guidelines during the pandemic, especially in containment zones, as the police work to ensure that regulations related to wearing masks, social distancing, and thorough implementation of night curfew.

“We are also focusing on women and children safety and working on improving prosecution. There have been certain delays in the past three months and the slack will now be picked up gradually,” said the nodal officer.

He reviewed the progress of ongoing cases, their investigations and trial progress, etc.

A senior police officer said there was a specific agenda to the two-day meeting but in addition, there was focus on postings of police personnel in the district along with public sensitisation.

“Going forward, we will also crack down on mafias and organised crime while improving women safety and the prosecution dealings, while ensuring that there is thorough policing in containment zones,” said the senior officer, asking not to be named.

The officer quoted above also said that the top criminals in the district have been identified and with action against them, the list will keep revising.

However, the department is not revealing the names of the top criminals just yet.

According to Sriparna Gangoulee, joint commissioner of police, crime, “We have identified these criminals who are a mix of mafia and regular crime. But we will not reveal their names. The work done against organised crime has been appreciated and we will continue to do so. The dispute resolution centre in Knowledge Park has also been appreciated. Other than that, no specific inputs have been given.”