IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
others

0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up

Naidu hospital was the first-response hospital against Covid-19, but had to depend on Sassoon hospital for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, as it did not have a critical care unit
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST

When Pune reported its first Covid case in Maharashtra on March 9, 2020, all it had was the Naidu hospital equipped to deal with the pandemic-infected.

As numbers started growing the administration took necessary measures to control the spread.

At the same time, the civic body also realised the importance of critical care for a city the size of Pune.

Surprisingly until the pandemic hit, not one PMC-run hospital had a single ventilator.

This caused the civic body to go on a spree investing in ICU facilities centralised oxygen tanks at its hospitals.

In just a few months, the city’s government hospitals had 30 ventilators, all courtesy CSR donations or via the PM Cares fund.

The pandemic forced the civic body to ramp up its health infrastructure in record time.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, the city’s only infection- control hospital Naidu hospital, also one of its kind in the state, did not have a ventilator.

Naidu hospital was the first-response hospital against Covid-19, but had to depend on Sassoon hospital for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, as it did not have a critical care unit.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, medical superintendent, Dr Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital, Pune, said, “The challenge was not in upgrading the facilities, which happened immediately as an when required. The major challenge was crowd and staff management. During such an extraordinary situation there is always a staff crunch; staff is infected, they are exhausted working continuously for days, and then there is a shortage of experts.”

“However, Naidu hospital had an advantage, as we handled the H1N1 pandemic. The lessons we learnt during that period helped me and the staff to cope with the challenge. We also treated the first patient using the training we were imparted back in November 2019, when the pandemic had not yet broken out in the state,” Dr Patsute added.

The civic body also constructed the Baner hospital with 312 beds for critical care, including 270 oxygenated beds, 26 ICU beds and 16 ventilators. The hospital is currently dedicated for Covid-19 patients, but will eventually be opened for other ailments once the pandemic comes to an end.

The Baner hospital was completely built on CSR funds and the hospital was “gifted” to the city to meet the pandemic needs, which will, in future, cater to the non-Covid-19 needs of the city.

A senior health official said, “Prior to the pandemic, the PMC had only one ventilator at the Kamala Nehru hospital for the NICU unit. We had no ICU units, ventilators or even central oxygenated systems at any of our hospitals. Due to the pandemic we got 30 ventilators, all of which were either allocated to us through the PM Cares funds or through CSR. These ventilators have been temporarily shifted for non-Covid-19 use, but can be re-allocated if needed. However, we have those with us now. In addition to this the ventilators at the COEP Jumbo facility will be allocated to PMC, PCMC and Pune rural outlets, so we will get those extra ventilators too.”

The official also added that Naidu hospital now has 20 ICU beds, and Dalvi hospital has 10 ICU beds.

“In terms of oxygenated beds, we built central oxygen tanks at four of our hospitals, namely Dlavi hospital, PMC’s Bopodi hospital, Laygude Hospital and Naidu hospital,” the official added.

Sassoon upgrade

Sassoon General Hospitals, the oldest government hospital, also saw a major upgrade, first proposed following the 2009 Swine flu pandemic in the city.

Finally, after a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility.

Sassoon is the oldest government hospital in the district and also caters to the needs of the neighbouring districts, including Satara, Ahmednagar, Solapur and Kolhapur. The new building added 100 rooms, 50 with attached bathrooms and toilets, while the remaining 50 with common bathroom and toilets. The extended portion will be a state-of-the-art hospital with organ transplant units. The new building will also have departments of TB, skin care, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and ENT.

The entire project cost is 250 crore and was put in to action only to meet the emergency needs of the district.

Data collection

The pandemic also helped the civic body collect a huge database, which it did not have prior to Covid-19, regarding the comorbid population in the city.

The database, which was undertaken following the state government’s directives under the ‘My family, My responsibility’ initiative. The door-to-door survey registered the number of comorbid people who may be suffering from the most common ailments, including diabetes and hypertension. The survey also classified the population as per the health requirements by registering the most vulnerable population, as per age.

It was found that Pune city has 12 lakh people who are “high risk”, which includes those above 50-years of age and those below 50-years of age, but with associated comorbidities. The same data will now help the city prioritise its most vulnerable population that needs to be vaccinated against Covid-19 first. This database, if regularly updated, can also help in developing the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
others

0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Naidu hospital was the first-response hospital against Covid-19, but had to depend on Sassoon hospital for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, as it did not have a critical care unit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets blessings as he visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Yadadri on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets blessings as he visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Yadadri on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
others

'Budget 2021-22 will distribute 3 lack sheep units to families' : Telangana CM

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The CM said the Centre appreciated the Sheep distribution policy and it also recognized that the Telangana state is progressing to become the most Sheep populated state and against this backdrop, the scheme would be continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Rohingya woman shows her UN-issued refugee card in Jammu on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
A Rohingya woman shows her UN-issued refugee card in Jammu on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
others

155 Rohingyas sent to ‘holding’ centre in Jammu as admin starts verification

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:39 AM IST
The exercise of identifying more such immigrants is going on and the UT administration is collecting biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur before the budget presentation in Himachal Vidhan Sabha on Saturday. (DEEPAK SANSTA/HT)
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur before the budget presentation in Himachal Vidhan Sabha on Saturday. (DEEPAK SANSTA/HT)
others

Jai Ram presents 50,192 cr tax-free budget for Himachal

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:58 AM IST
At a time when the state’s economy has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a 50,192-crore budget with no new taxes, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the past six days, a total of 20,872 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, of which 3,376 are those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities; and 27,704 of those above the age of 60. (HT PHOTO)
In the past six days, a total of 20,872 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, of which 3,376 are those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities; and 27,704 of those above the age of 60. (HT PHOTO)
others

6 days of vaccinations with not a single adverse effect; 20K beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The civic body has opened 69 vaccination centres in the city as of Saturday, which was only four on the first day of phase two of the vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to use volunteers from NGOs to help smoothen vax drive

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:15 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will seek to take the help of non-government organisations and various other institutes to boost the vaccination numbers in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pune city reported 991 new cases, which takes the count to 2,14,029. Two new deaths took the death toll to 4,589. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Pune city reported 991 new cases, which takes the count to 2,14,029. Two new deaths took the death toll to 4,589. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
others

Pune district’s active Covid cases nears 20K mark; 1,925 new cases on Saturday

By HTC
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:15 PM IST
The progressive count of the district currently stands at 4,19,162, of which, 3,91,411 have recovered
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Average positivity rate in Pune up from 5.8% in Jan to 15% in March

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:52 PM IST
PUNE The rate of infection of Covid-19 in the district has been rising, evident from the positivity rate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Blood banks unable to meet plasma demand with shortage of donors

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
PUNE With a rising demand for plasma in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, blood banks are facing a crunch, given shortage of plasma donors
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station in August 2018. (HT PHOTO)
A case of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station in August 2018. (HT PHOTO)
others

Cosmos Bank case: Pune police write to the UAE to hand over custody of Sumer Shaikh

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Shaikh, a native of Mumbai, is one of the key accused in the case where multiple cards of Cosmos Bank were cloned and funds to the tune of 94 crore was withdrawn within a short period
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:53 PM IST
PUNE ‘Don’t just plant a tree but protect and respect it’ – A short and strong message is being spread by Angolichi Goli, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), which has removed 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Startup mantra: Women entrepreneurs who hacked the glass ceiling... and beyond

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:13 PM IST
PUNE Stepping into business, managing personal life, scaling the business is easier said than done
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold a draw on Saturday to allot property to farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.6 lakh
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
others

Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
others

Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Nabbed a week after the crime on February 26; woman had approached him for help after she lost her job due to the pandemic last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP