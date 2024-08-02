1 dead, another hurt as vehicle runs over drivers on NH-48

Gurugram: A senior police officer said that Kumar brought a wheel and was engaged in replacing it with Yadav when the unidentified speeding vehicle, probably a truck, hit them. (Representational Photo)

One person was killed and another critically injured when they were run over by a speeding vehicle on the Vatika Flyover of NH-48 near Sector 78, police said on Friday adding that at the time of the accident the men were replacing a punctured wheel of their truck.

Investigators identified the deceased as Rajendra Kumar, 32, and his injured companion as Anil Kumar Yadav, 34. Both the men are originally from Kotputli in Rajasthan.

The incident took place between 5.30am and 6am on Thursday.

According to the police, it was Yadav’s truck which had a puncture on the flyover and he did not have a spare wheel to replace it with.

Following this, he parked the truck on the roadside on a lane leading towards Gurugram and told Kumar to reach the spot with a spare wheel and help him to replace the punctured one. Kumar started from Manesar and soon reached the spot, police said.

A senior police officer said that Kumar brought a wheel and was engaged in replacing it with Yadav when the unidentified speeding vehicle, probably a truck, hit them.

“Kumar was instantly killed at the spot while Yadav was badly injured. A commuter spotted them lying in a pool of blood after several minutes and alerted the police control room following which an emergency response vehicle and an ambulance rushed to the spot,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the men were taken to a private hospital in Sector-81 where doctors declared Kumar dead on arrival.

“Yadav is still undergoing treatment in the ICU as his condition continues to be serious. There were no CCTV cameras on the flyover. However, attempts are on to trace the vehicle with the help of footage of CCTV cameras at other locations,” he said.

Based on the complaint of a cousin of the deceased, an FIR was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday night, police said.