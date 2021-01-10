1 dead as pile of mud collapses at Dwarka construction site

New Delhi: A 34-year-old labourer died after a pile of mud collapsed on him while he was working at a construction site of a shopping mall in Dwarka on Sunday evening. Police have registered a case to are probe the death.

The man who died was identified as Shek Angar. The incident took place around 5.30 pm when labourers working at the construction site called the police reporting that a portion of the dug up mud, to build the basement, has collapsed and a labourer is trapped u der the debris.

A police team along with the firefighters reached spot. Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service said three fire te sers were rushed to the spot and rescue operation was started. “He was pulled out and sent to a hospital,” Garg said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said information was received from the hospital that the man has been pronounced dead. “His family members were informed and the body was sent for a post mortem examination. A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered to enquire what led to the death,” Meena said.