Injured women have been rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.(PTI)
1 dies in house collapse after heavy rain in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:19 AM IST

A 40-year-old woman was killed while her daughter was injured after the roof of their two-storey jhuggi in Navjeevan Camp in south Delhi’s Govindpuri collapsed due to the rains and fell on them late Thursday afternoon, police and fire department officials said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call at 4.45 pm regarding a house collapse at Navjeevan Camp. “Three fire tenders along with the rescue team were rushed to the spot. A double-storey house had collapsed and two women were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” said Garg.

According to deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena, the police team also reached the spot and found that the roof of the first floor of a jhuggi had collapsed and fallen down due to rain.

“First, a woman named Pooja was rescued. She suffered minor injuries. Later, Pooja’s mother Urmila was also taken out from the debris. She was unconscious. Both were admitted to the hospital, where Urmila was declared brought dead,” said DCP Meena.

At the time of the house collapse, the DCP said, Urmila’s husband Ramesh was also inside. However, he somehow managed to come out of the house as it started collapsing. The couple’s two sons were not present at home, he said.

One of the sons, Rahul, told the police that the back portion of his house had become weak because of a drain that flows behind the building. Rahul learnt about the incident when he reached home in the evening.

