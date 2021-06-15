1 lakh Ludhiana govt school students to appear in online evaluation tests from July 5

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has directed teachers to conduct bi-monthly assessment tests online from July 5 to evaluate the performance of 1.17 lakh students of Classes 6 to 10 of the district government schools.

The teachers have been asked to get in touch with the students amid the ongoing summer break and inform them regarding the same. Over 24,992 students of Class 6, 23,505 of Class 7, 23,558 of Class 8, 22,671 of Class 9, and 22,628 of Class 10 will appear for the tests comprising 50 marks each.

According to the date sheet, the first exam will be held on July 5, including English for students of Class 6, Punjabi for Class 7, math for Class 8, Hindi for Class 9 and science for Class 10. The last exam will be held on July 16. The results of these tests will be declared online by July 22. Virtual parent-teacher meetings will be conducted on July 26 and 27 for updates on the students’ performance.

The council will send exam links to the information and communication technology (ICT) district mentor on the examination days to further share with the students. For subjects such as physical education, national skills qualifications framework, and drawing, the teachers will conduct the exams online on their own.

The council has directed the teachers to not send any daily assignments to the students on exam days. As per instructions, these marks will be considered for the continuous and comprehensive evaluation process.

Lakhvir Singh, district education officer, secondary, said, “The students have been attending classes via television and internet since April. There was a need to evaluate their performance. The students will get to know the areas they need to work on. We will share the children’s performance with the parents through virtual parent teacher meetings”