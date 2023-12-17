10 labourers killed in blast at Solar Industries in Maharashtra’s Nagpur

Ten labourers were killed, and at least five others were injured in an explosive blast at Solar Industries at Bazargaon in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday morning, company officials said. Solar Industries at Bazargaon in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district (Twitter Photo)

Satyanarayan Nuwal, the chairman of Solar Industries, confirmed the incident, stating that it took place on Sunday morning while labourers were packaging defence products.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred during the packing process at the cast booster plant within Solar Explosive, a facility that manufactures defence products, including bombs and missiles.

“I do not know the exact number of casualties, but I was informed that five to six persons died due to the explosive blast,” Nuwal said, adding that he is in constant touch with the company personnel in this regard.

A team of rural police and fire brigade personnel promptly responded to the incident. “The tragedy took place at the time of packing in the cast booster plant this morning,” Nagpur (Rural) superintendent of police Harsh Poddar said.

In a similar incident in August of this year, one worker died, and two were injured in a fire while disposing of waste material in the burning area of Solar Industries.