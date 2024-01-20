10 lakh Ram Jyotis to illuminate Ayodhya on January 22

After the sacred consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the temple town is poised to be adorned with the radiant glow of 10 lakh diyas, transforming its landscape into a mesmerising spectacle, said a press release on Saturday. The gateway to the historic Raj Sadan—the grand residence of the erstwhile Raja of Ayodhya — in the heart of the holy city, lit up ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Saturday. (PTI Photo/Kunal Dutt) (PTI)

On the call of the prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ‘Ram Jyoti’ will be lit at houses, shops, religious places, and historic sites, creating an enchanting ambiance that symbolises the divine presence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Drawing parallels to the historic celebration of Diwali upon Lord Ram’s return from exile, Ayodhya is set to relive the joy with the illumination of ‘Ram Jyoti’ post the consecration ceremony. The Yogi government, known for its annual ‘Deepotsav’ festivities over the past seven years, will once again showcase Ayodhya’s splendor, captivating global attention with this divine spectacle on January 22.

Since 2017, the Yogi government has evolved Deepotsav into a grand tradition. From adorning Ayodhya with 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017 to setting a new record of 22.23 lakh diyas in the 2023 Deepotsav, the scale and magnificence of the event have grown exponentially, said Girishpati Tripathi, mayor of Ayodhya.

Principal secretary tourism and culture Mukesh Meshram said, “The Tourism Department is actively preparing for this grand event, to illuminate 100 temples, major crossings, and public places. From the iconic Ram Temple and Ram Ki Paidi to Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Guptar Ghat, Sarayu Ghat, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Maniram Das Chavani, and other prominent locations, the entire city will resonate with the luminous beauty of countless diyas.”

In a remarkable call to the nation, the state government has urged citizens to embrace this historic occasion as a festival of collective celebration. Following the consecration ceremony, individuals are encouraged to illuminate their homes, shops, commercial establishments, and offices, instilling the aura of ‘Ram Jyoti’ not just in private spaces but also in historical and religious sites.

Regional tourism officer RP Yadav said, “On the evening of January 22, diyas will be lit at 100 prominent temples and public places. The preparations for this event have been completed. In line with the government’s vision, locally crafted diyas will be used, and local potters are being engaged to provide the diyas.”