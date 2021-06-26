10 minors rescued in East Champaran

A joint team of the labour department and Piprakothi police rescued 10 minors from separate commercial establishments in East Champaran on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team, led by labour superintendent Rajesh Ranjan, raided as many as 10 commercial establishments at Piprakothi and rescued 10 children engaged in menial works for the past many months.

“All the rescued children have been sent to Bal Grih (children’s home) in Motihari, “ said Rakesh Ranjan.

Other sources in the labour department said that the rescued children belong to East Champaran and its neighbouring districts. “How and under what circumstances they reached there are being investigated,” said an official.

A case was yet to be registered in this connection till the time of filing of this report. “No arrests have been made. Arrangement for their antigen test is being done,” said labour superintendent

.