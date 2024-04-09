 101 RAF Battalion celebrates ‘Shaurya Diwas’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

101 RAF Battalion celebrates ‘Shaurya Diwas’

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 09, 2024 08:39 PM IST

The ‘Valour Day’ is celebrated on this day every year in remembrance of extraordinary valour, unparalleled courage, exemplary fortitude and steadfast devotion to duty displayed by merely two companies of CRPF on April 9, 1965 at Sardar Post in Rann of Kuchh, Gujarat, against a full-fledged brigade attack deceptively orchestrated by Pakistan Army

The 101 Battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF), a unit of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), celebrated ‘Shaurya Diwas’ on Tuesday.

Commandant of 101 Bn of RAF Manoj Kumar Gautam addressing officers and personnel on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Commandant of 101 Bn of RAF Manoj Kumar Gautam addressing officers and personnel on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The ‘Valour Day’ is celebrated on this day every year in remembrance of extraordinary valour, unparalleled courage, exemplary fortitude and steadfast devotion to duty displayed by merely two companies of CRPF on April 9, 1965 at Sardar Post in Rann of Kuchh, Gujarat, against a full-fledged brigade attack deceptively orchestrated by Pakistan Army. In this fierce battle, 34 Pakistani soldiers were neutralized while 4 were apprehended. Six bravehearts of CRPF also attained martyrdom on this fateful day.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Commandant of 101 Bn of RAF Manoj Kumar Gautam took the quarter guard salute in the traditional manner and honoured the soldiers and officers by awarding them medals and appreciation letters.

On the occasion, the Commandant inspired the soldiers and officers for their devotion to duty and asked them to maintain the glorious tradition of the force. He reminded them that the interest of the country and the public is paramount.

An art competition was also organised in which children of the 101 Bn of RAF personnel participated. The children were also awarded by the Commandant.

Many programmes were organised on the camp premises like inter-corps volleyball matches and Barakhana (community meal) in all the messes. A team of 101 RAF also met family members of Martyr Varun Kumar Tiwari in village Lonakhak at Holagarh, Prayagraj and presented them gifts.

Punarvasu Tiwari, (second in-command), Brijesh Kumar Dubey (Deputy Commandant), Neeraj Kumar (Deputy Commandant) and other officers, subordinate officers and soldiers were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On