101 RAF Battalion celebrates ‘Shaurya Diwas’

The 101 Battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF), a unit of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), celebrated ‘Shaurya Diwas’ on Tuesday. Commandant of 101 Bn of RAF Manoj Kumar Gautam addressing officers and personnel on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The ‘Valour Day’ is celebrated on this day every year in remembrance of extraordinary valour, unparalleled courage, exemplary fortitude and steadfast devotion to duty displayed by merely two companies of CRPF on April 9, 1965 at Sardar Post in Rann of Kuchh, Gujarat, against a full-fledged brigade attack deceptively orchestrated by Pakistan Army. In this fierce battle, 34 Pakistani soldiers were neutralized while 4 were apprehended. Six bravehearts of CRPF also attained martyrdom on this fateful day.

The Commandant of 101 Bn of RAF Manoj Kumar Gautam took the quarter guard salute in the traditional manner and honoured the soldiers and officers by awarding them medals and appreciation letters.

On the occasion, the Commandant inspired the soldiers and officers for their devotion to duty and asked them to maintain the glorious tradition of the force. He reminded them that the interest of the country and the public is paramount.

An art competition was also organised in which children of the 101 Bn of RAF personnel participated. The children were also awarded by the Commandant.

Many programmes were organised on the camp premises like inter-corps volleyball matches and Barakhana (community meal) in all the messes. A team of 101 RAF also met family members of Martyr Varun Kumar Tiwari in village Lonakhak at Holagarh, Prayagraj and presented them gifts.

Punarvasu Tiwari, (second in-command), Brijesh Kumar Dubey (Deputy Commandant), Neeraj Kumar (Deputy Commandant) and other officers, subordinate officers and soldiers were present.