107 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 107 fresh novel coronavirus cases and one death related to the disease was reported in Jammu division.

There were 62 cases in Kashmir and 45 in Jammu division. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 100 with active positive cases reaching 1,165.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 251 followed by Jammu with 113 active cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,18,635 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.28%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,24,202 and the death-toll to 4,402.

The officials said that 47,133 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.