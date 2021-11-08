Home / Cities / Others / 11 held for thrashing cop in Bihar
11 held for thrashing cop in Bihar

A case was lodged with nine people as named accused and 200 others unidentified. (Representational image)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:38 PM IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

Three more people were arrested Monday in Bihar’s East Champaran district in connection with the incident on Diwali night when an assistant sub inspector was tied to a pole and thrashed by miscreants in a village where he had gone to apprehend gamblers, police said.

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Navin Chand Jha said a total of 11 people have been arrested so far.

On November 5, a video clip began circulating on social media, purportedly showing assistant sub inspector Sita Ram Das tied to a pole and being thrashed by a group of people.

Das was eventually rescued by a police team, which reached the village, Dharampur, after being informed, the SP said.

“A case was lodged with nine people as named accused and 200 others unidentified,” said Vivek Jaiswal, station house officer (SHO), Sagauli.

In the video, miscreants are also heard hurling expletives at the victim.

