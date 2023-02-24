Home / Cities / Others / 11 killed as van collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

11 killed as van collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the accident and instructed officials to provide the best medical treatment to the injured

Eleven people, including four children, were killed and 12 others injured when a van they were travelling in collided with a truck head-on in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district late on Thursday.

Police said efforts were on to nab the truck driver, who fled the spot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police superintendent Deepak Jha said that the accident took place near Khamariya village. “All the victims were residents of Khilora village and were returning home after attending a family function in Arjuni when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck,” said Jha.

Jha added that two critically-injured people were rushed to a hospital in the capital Raipur while 10 others were admitted to Balodabazar district hospital.

He said that efforts were on to nab the truck driver, who fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the accident and instructed the officials to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
