Home / Cities / Others / 11 Patiala villages 100% vaccinated against Covid
Women getting their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines at CHC Model Town, in Patiala. (HT FILE)
Women getting their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines at CHC Model Town, in Patiala. (HT FILE)
others

11 Patiala villages 100% vaccinated against Covid

The district expects meet our target of 100% coverage of the entire rural population of 18+ age in one-and-a-half months
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:13 PM IST

Patiala Eleven villages in the district have vaccinated their entire populations to give a huge fillip to the administration’s drive to fight the Covid virus. Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said the district administration had started with villages having vaccine coverage of 40% or above to improve their vaccination percentage.

“I hope these 11 villages would inspire others too and the state will be saved from the third wave of the pandemic. I expect to meet our target of 100% coverage of the entire rural population of 18+ age in one-and-a-half months,” he added.

The eleven villages that have met the target are Khokh, Mungo and Wazidri in Bhadson; Sainserwal, Theri, Shekhupura, Rasolpura Jora in Kauli (Patiala); Dudhan Sadhan in Dudhan Sadhan; Rampur Dugal in Patran; Ajit Nagar and Talwandi Kothe in Samana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.