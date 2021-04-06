11,000 fresh Covid cases in Pune district as vaccination numbers fall

PUNE Pune district reported its highest single-day number for fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as 11,000 new positives were recorded by the state health department.

The district also saw a drastic dip in the number of vaccinations, which was rising for the past few days.

On Tuesday the number of beneficiaries fell to 53,000 from 85,000 on Monday.

The progressive count of the district is 0.596 million, of which 0.503 million have recovered and 84,309 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

With 34 more deaths the death toll in Pune went up to 8,523 due to the infection.

Pune saw a drastic dip in the number of beneficiaries on Tuesday as 53,000 got the jab, 32,000 less than the previous day.

Of these 53,368 beneficiaries, 23,799 were from Pune rural, 19,558 from PMC and 10,011 from PCMC. Of the total vaccinations on the day, 52,959 got Covishield, while the remaining got Covaxin. A total of 423 sites conducted vaccinations.

The surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases continued as Pune city saw 6,588 new cases, taking the total to 3,09,106. With 17 deaths the toll went up to 4,802. PCMC saw 2,766 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 1,51,158 and with seven more deaths the toll went up to 1,399. Pune rural reported 1,686 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 1,35,745 and with 10 more deaths the toll went up to 2,273.