Home / Cities / Others / 1 dead, 11 others injured in Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
The mangled SUV after the explosion. (Source: Police)
The mangled SUV after the explosion. (Source: Police)
others

1 dead, 11 others injured in Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said the incident took place at around 7.30am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:40 AM IST

A labourer died and 11 others were injured after Maoists blew up a vehicle they were travelling in with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a police official said.

Police said those in the vehicle were mostly labourers. Three of them were critically injured and were rushed to the hospital. One of them, Dhan Singh, succumbed to his injuries later.

Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said the incident took place at around 7.30am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits.

Also Read | C’garh villagers sit in protest over man’s death; forces say he was a Maoist

“It was a command IED triggered by Maoists as we have found wires. The blast caused injuries to all the 12, including a woman. Police team rushed to the spot and rescued them,” the SP said.

The SP added that the Maoists may have mistaken the SUV to be a police vehicle and targeted it.

“All of them were labourers and were going to Telangana from Balaghat (MP). No police vehicle is permitted on the under-construction route that connects Narayanpur to Dantewada. The driver was following Google map, so he entered that area and was targeted,” said the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.