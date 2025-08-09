130 acre of govt land reclaimed in last six months in Gurugram

The nodal officer, enforcement, Gurugram on Friday said that 120 anti-encroachment drives have been carried out by a joint team of municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other agencies in last six months, which has helped in reclaiming 130 acres of government land, in different parts of the city. The drives were carried out by a joint team of municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other agencies in last six months. (Archives)

The joint enforcement drives have also helped in clearing 70 key locations, where rampant encroachments had taken place, said officials.

This information was disclosed after a review meeting in enforcement, chaired by RS Bhath, district nodal officer, enforcement, Gurugram on Thursday evening.

As per the details shared by GMDA, the enforcement teams have carried out 120 anti-encroachment drives since December, 2024 during which 80 inspections and surveys were also carried out by the authorities.

“The enforcement teams have cleared 45 acres of government land in sectors 21/22, 62, 63, Badshahpur, Naurangpur, Kasan and Khoh villages. We have also managed to clear 60 acres of green belt along SPR Road. Anti encroachment drives have also been carried out on 60 kilometres of city roads, which has helped in clearing several areas of illegal vendors and permanent encroachments,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA and nodal officer, enforcement.

In the meeting, Bhath said that five dedicated teams, each comprising five to eight members, will conduct anti-encroachment drives daily from August 15 to September 15, covering five locations per day.

During the meeting, several areas were identified where enforcement drives will be carried out in the coming month, which included New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Jharsa Road, Fazilpur Road, Tikri Road, Park Hospital Road, Prakashpuri Chowk to Dhanwapur, Utility Corridor (Sector 90), Bhim Nagar, Sikanderpur Market, sectors 4/14/22/23 markets, Ardee City, Sector-31 Green Belt, and Dundahera.

DTCP carries out demolition, sealing drive

The enforcement wing of district town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday carried out a demolition and sealing drive during which four unauthorised colonies being developed in 9.5 acres in revenue estate of village Dhankot were demolished.

Amit Madholia district town planner enforcement said that 18 boundary walls, one under construction structure and two porta cabins were demolished. Action was also taken in Palam Vihar where the stilt area in a building was sealed due to violation of norms.