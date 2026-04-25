₹13.28 lakh budget approved for Napier grass fodder scheme in Prayagraj

: The district administration has launched a new plan to ensure a regular supply of green fodder for thousands of stray cattle kept in government shelters during the summer months. These are being planted in 72 cow shelters and on farmland. The first phase of planting on farms has already been completed (Sourced)

With temperatures rising sharply across north India, officials said the shortage of green fodder becomes severe in summer, creating problems for cattle in shelters. To tackle this, the administration has started cultivating high-yield Napier grass in different parts of the district.

Chief veterinary officer Dr SN Yadav said Napier grass acts as a protective shield for cattle during extreme heat. He said the grass has high water content, which helps prevent dehydration, and is rich in nutrients that keep cattle healthy.

Under the state’s fodder development policy 2025-26, the district is ensuring green fodder through two steps. Fodder crops are being grown inside cow shelters, while hybrid Napier grass is being cultivated at 11 sites across Prayagraj.

These include two sites each in Koraon and Phulpur tehsils, and one site in each of the remaining tehsils. Napier roots have also been planted in farmers’ fields. Around 60,000 hybrid Napier roots have been brought from Neelgaon in Sitapur district. These are being planted in 72 cow shelters and on farmland. The first phase of planting on farms has already been completed.

A budget of ₹13.28 lakh has been set aside for green fodder development and Napier cultivation. The move is expected to provide nutritious feed to nearly 22,000 cattle in the district during summer.

The government also plans to promote Napier grass cultivation on vacant land and grazing areas near gaushalas and temporary cattle shelters across the state. Farmers and livestock owners are encouraged to grow the grass. In Prayagraj, farmers are being offered a buy-back incentive of ₹20,000 per hectare. Under the scheme, the department provides hybrid roots and later buys the produce at double the price.

In addition, financial support of ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 per hectare is being transferred directly to farmers for land preparation and fertiliser costs. Officials said the initiative would help reduce the seasonal fodder shortage and protect cattle during the intense summer heat.