Three-year-old girl allegedly raped by 13-year-old boy in MP’s Chhatarpur
A 13-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. He was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home, said Arvind Singh Dangi, a local police officer said.
“The boy is a neighbour of the girl.” Dangi said the girl’s family consulted a doctor as she was in pain and cried incessantly. The doctor told the family the girl was sexually assaulted.
Dangi said the family filed a police complaint on Monday and the girl has been admitted to a hospital in Chhatarpur, where her condition is said to be stable.
