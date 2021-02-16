16-year-old raped in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

A chemist and his three friends allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Dholpur on Friday last when she had gone to buy a painkiller. The accused threatened to kill her family when they found her being violated as they went looking for her at the chemist’s shop.

The girl was rushed for medical examination after her father managed to file a complaint on Monday. Hanuman Sahay, a police officer said, said they were trying to arrest the accused who were absconding.

Separately, six neighbours accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Bharatpur in November remained on the run.

Her parents alleged police superintendent Devendra Kumar Bishnoi misbehaved with them when they visited his office on February 11 seeking their arrest.

District collector Nathmal Didel said the girl’s family handed over a memorandum to them demanding the arrest.

“We will ensure to provide them justice and arrest the five accused. One of them was earlier arrested,” Didel said.