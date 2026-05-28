13-yr-old boy dies in house fire in Khyala; short circuit suspected

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old boy died in a fire that broke out in a three-storey house in west Delhi’s Khyala area in the early hours of Wednesday, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, an officer said. According to police, the 13-year-old boy was sleeping on the ground floor of the house along with his uncle when the fire broke out. (HT Archive)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said a PCR call regarding the fire was received at Khyala police station around 2.43am, and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, bringing the fire under control.

According to police, the 13-year-old boy was sleeping on the ground floor of the house along with his uncle when the fire broke out. “Other members of the family were sleeping on the first and second floors,” the DCP said.

Police said the family members managed to escape the building, with his grandmother sustaining burn injuries. The injured were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared the boy dead on arrival. Police said that the boy had a few burn injuries, and the cause of death was yet to be ascertained. “Whether he died due to electrocution or suffocation due to the smoke is yet to be ascertained,” an officer said.

The officer said, prima facie, the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

“An enquiry is underway. The building is being examined, and statements of family members are being recorded,” the officer said. Forensic and technical teams may also inspect the site as part of the enquiry.

Police said neighbours assisted the fire and police personnel during the rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma met the boy’s family members and extended condolences. “The demise of the minor boy due to a short circuit in Khyala village of Rajouri Garden is extremely heartbreaking,” Sirsa posted on X.