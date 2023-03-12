14 cadres of Naga rebel outfit and their chief surrender in Arunachal Pradesh

Fifteen cadres of a Naga rebel outfit, Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), including its chief, Tosha Mossang, surrendered in Itanagar in Arunchal Pradesh on Sunday, Army officials said. A large cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the Naga rebel outfit were also handed over at the surrender ceremony in Aunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar. (Twitter/Prema Khandu)

Chief minister Pema Khandu attended the surrender ceremony, in which a large cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the outfit were also handed over.

“Peace and harmony bring prosperity in society. We assure the cadres all help to join the mainstream for their meaningful contribution to the state,” Khandu said at the event.

He added that the state has a surrender policy and fund allocation to encourage “misguided youth” to shun violence and become partners of growth.

According to army officials, the surrender ceremony “marked an end to the era of ENNG insurgency in South Arunachal Pradesh”.

Formed in January 2016, ENNG is active in Tirap, Changlang and Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In its vision statement released after formation, the group had accused other Naga rebel groups of failing the Naga people and being unable to find a final solution to the Naga political issue even after many decades.

Last month, the Arunachal Pradesh police busted a ENNG camp near the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON