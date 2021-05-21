14 fresh cases of black fungus detected Total cases of mucormycosis up at 117; two deaths reported so far

PATNA

A total of 14 new cases of black fungus were detected among Covid patients in Bihar on Friday, all admitted in different government and private hospitals in the state capital, taking the total number of cases of mucormycosis to 117.

“The total cases of black fungus has risen to 117 from 103 on Thursday. All the new cases have been found among Covid patients undergoing treatment at government and private facilities,” said Dr Anjani Kumar, addtiional director, health services, Bihar.

As per the break-up, 40 patients suffering from black fungus infection are admitted in private hospitals in Patna where as rest of 77 patients are admitted in AIIMS, Patna, PMCH, NMCH and Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna.

“All the patients are Covid infected and have developed black fungus. They come from different districts in the state,” an official in the health department said.

Though the infection rate of black fungus among Covid patients is still low i Bihar compared to states like Maharashtra, Delhi and a few others, the health department has made allotments of amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug used for treating black fungus cases, to all major hospitals to tackle the rising cases of the infection. “We are constantly monitoring the cases and ensuring supplies of drugs for treatment of black fungus. There is enough stocks of anti-fungal drug,” said Kumar.

Dr Vinay Swaroop, ENT surgeon and former additional director, health, said black fungus itself is nothing new, but its prevalence among Covid patients was rising owing to low immunity and overuse of steroids.

“It is advisable that persons affected with Covid and living in home quarantine should take preventive measures, like keeping their rooms well ventilated with lot of sunlight coming in and also rinse their mouth with salt water three times in a day. One should avoid wearing reused masks and take lukewarm water for drinking and bathing . Too much of inhaling steam is also not good as it weaken the nasal blankets. Even healthy persons should apply these methods to prevent fungus entering through mouth and nose,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said AIIMS-Patna and PMCH have set up separate wards for treatment of black fungus affected patients so that they could be kept under constant monitoring.

So far, two deaths have been attributed to black fungus, including of one doctor.

Bihar has diverted around 14,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection, a specific drug for the treatment of black fungus, available under the kala-azar elimination programme. Around 6,000 vials of injection from this stock were made available to different hospitals. The AIIMS had got 2,000 vials, while each of the nine state-run medical college hospitals had received 200-300 vials each, said Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey.

Govt yet to notify black fungus as epidemic

Even as the central government has asked states to declare black fungus as epidemic, the state government is yet to notify it.Till late evening on Friday, no notification was issued in this regard. However, additional chief secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit, had said on Thursday that preparations were afoot to declare black fungus as an epidemic and tone up the health facilities in all major hospitals across the state to deal with rising cases of the infections.