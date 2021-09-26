143 new Covid cases, 1 death in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 143 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday. Of the total, 108 cases were reported from the Valley while 35 infections were detected in Jammu division. Summer capital Srinagar had the highest new infections at 52.

The day also saw 184 recoveries, bringing down the active case count in the UT to 1,563. The highest number of active cases is in Srinagar at 723, followed by 176 in Baramulla and 165 in Budgam. Officials said that 49,771 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.