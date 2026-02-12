14-year-old girl abducted at gunpoint, gang-raped in sugarcane field in Pilibhit; victim jumps into canal to escape

A 14-year-old girl from a village in the Amaria area of Pilibhit district was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and gang-raped by three men in a sugarcane field on Monday, said police on Wednesday. Women participate in a protest condemning the gangrape of a student (For representation only)

The accused have been identified as Salman Shah, Firoz Shah and Sameer. A case has been registered against them at Amaria police station under sections related to gang rape, kidnapping and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the girl’s father, the incident occurred around 11 am on Monday when his daughter went to her uncle’s house nearby. A woman from the village called the girl to her house on the pretext of needing cement.

As soon as the girl arrived, Salman Shah, who was lying in wait, held a pistol to her temple and threatened her, saying that if she raised an alarm, she would be killed. Salman Shah, along with Firoz Shah and Sameer, then forcibly made her sit on a bike and took her to a sugarcane field.

In the field, the three men allegedly raped her one after another. After the assault, they left her in a critical condition. In a state of panic and desperation, the girl jumped into a nearby canal to save her life. She later returned home in torn clothes.

On the basis of the father’s complaint, police registered the case and sent the victim for medical examination at a hospital. Amaria police station in-charge Amit Singh stated that one accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Two teams have been deployed to search for the other two accomplices. The investigation into the facts of the incident is ongoing, said CO Sadar Natasha Goyal.