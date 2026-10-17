Panchang Today, October 17, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Mula Nakshatra
Panchang October 17 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 17 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings
In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 17, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with careful preparation, clear conversations and time for reflection offering a practical way to balance purposeful action with restraint in everyday decisions.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:23 am
|Sunset
|5:49 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|9:14 am to 10:40 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:42 am to 5:32 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Saraswati Puja
Basis: Ashwina Purva Ashadha Nakshatra; Region: East
|Tula Sankranti
Basis: Kanya to Tula transit of Sun
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Saturday, or Shanivar, provides a framework for patience, responsibility and attention to unfinished duties. For readers in New Delhi, the combination of Shukla Saptami, Mula Nakshatra and the Moon in Sagittarius may be read as an invitation to examine the purpose behind an activity before pressing ahead. Shukla Saptami supports a theme of steady progress, while Mula is traditionally associated with looking beneath the surface and considering foundations. Sagittarius brings a broader perspective into that reading, encouraging attention to principles and the direction of a plan rather than only its immediate convenience. Together, these indications favour practical questions: what needs correcting, what deserves continued effort, and what can reasonably wait? The supplied Panchang also includes Shukla Ashtami and Purva Ashadha, but readers need not turn each entry into a separate instruction. The useful daily theme is to combine a clear intention with patient execution. This is traditional guidance for organising attention, not a prediction of how events or people will behave.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to review responsibilities, check the basis of a proposal and bring pending work into better order. Before an important decision, distinguish confirmed information from assumptions and identify what still needs clarification. A short, realistic task list can be more useful than starting several things at once. For meetings or negotiations, prepare the main questions and keep records of agreed actions. If a commitment involves money, deadlines or another person's time, read the details rather than relying on a verbal understanding. Traditional timing preferences can inform scheduling where there is flexibility, but they should not replace sound judgement, professional advice or necessary action.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on foundations may be used as a prompt for clearer, more considerate communication. Ask what someone means before responding to what you think they mean. If a familiar disagreement returns, focus on the specific issue rather than revisiting every past complaint. A practical conversation about shared responsibilities can be more constructive than a broad demand for change. With family, friends or colleagues, leave room for a different viewpoint without treating it as a challenge. These are choices readers can make, not behaviours the Panchang predicts. Where emotions are strong, a pause may help keep the discussion proportionate.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to set aside a little uninterrupted time to review their priorities. Consider whether today's commitments reflect what matters to you or simply what feels most pressing. Writing down one concern and one manageable next step can make reflection more concrete. If prayer is already part of your personal routine, it can remain simple and familiar, without adding any prescribed practice. Quiet attention need not produce an immediate answer. The practical aim is to notice unfinished concerns, recognise limits and return to daily responsibilities with a clearer sense of what you can address.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 17, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Saptami until 8:27 am, Sunday; then Shukla Ashtami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Mula until 9:46 am; then Purva Ashadha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Atiganda until 11:01 pm; then Sukarma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 7:11 pm; then Vanija until 8:27 am, Sunday; then Vishti until 9:41 pm, Sunday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Sagittarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:42 am
|5:32 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:07 am
|6:23 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:43 am
|12:29 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:01 pm
|2:46 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:49 pm
|6:14 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:49 pm
|7:05 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:41 pm
|12:31 am, Sunday
|Ravi Yog
|6:23 am
|9:46 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:42 am to 5:32 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: outline the day's priorities, consider an unresolved question or spend a little time with an existing personal routine. There is no need to fit several activities into the window or disrupt essential rest to use it. Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable, but its simultaneous occurrence with Vidaal Yog gives mixed indications in traditional Panchang guidance. It should therefore not be presented as an unqualified invitation to begin an important undertaking. For practical use, distinguish personal preparation from a consequential commitment. A favourable designation can guide a preference when convenient; it does not assure success or remove the need for preparation.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|9:14 am
|10:40 am
|Gulika Kaal
|6:23 am
|7:48 am
|Yamaganda
|1:32 pm
|2:58 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:54 am
|8:40 am
|Varjyam
|8:36 pm
|10:24 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:23 am
|9:46 am
|Aadal Yog
|9:47 am
|6:23 am, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Vidaal Yog, which ends at 9:46 am, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 10:40 am, as periods for extra care with optional new beginnings. Where a schedule allows, use them for checking documents, reviewing plans or completing familiar tasks rather than rushing into a fresh commitment. Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur simultaneously, so their favourable and cautionary indications are mixed; neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. This distinction matters more than labelling the morning wholly favourable or wholly unsuitable. Necessary work, established responsibilities and urgent decisions should still receive timely attention. If postponement would create a practical difficulty, concentrate on preparation, clear consent and accurate information. The purpose of traditional caution is a measured pause where feasible, not anxiety about ordinary activities.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:23 am
|Sunset
|5:49 pm
|Moonrise
|12:23 pm
|Moonset
|10:35 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|9:28 am to 10:56 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:14 am to 10:40 am
|Bengaluru
|9:07 am to 10:36 am
|Hyderabad
|9:05 am to 10:33 am
|Chennai
|8:56 am to 10:25 am
|Ahmedabad
|9:30 am to 10:57 am
|Pune
|9:24 am to 10:51 am
|Kolkata
|8:27 am to 9:54 am
|Jaipur
|9:19 am to 10:45 am
|Kochi
|9:12 am to 10:41 am
|Lucknow
|8:59 am to 10:25 am
|Indore
|9:17 am to 10:44 am
|Guwahati
|8:16 am to 9:42 am
|Chandigarh
|9:16 am to 10:42 am
|Surat
|9:29 am to 10:56 am
|Visakhapatnam
|8:46 am to 10:14 am
|Nagpur
|9:04 am to 10:31 am
|Coimbatore
|9:09 am to 10:38 am
|Varanasi
|8:50 am to 10:16 am
|Bhubaneswar
|8:37 am to 10:04 am
Traditional Panchang guidance offers a way to organise the day, not a verdict on its outcome. Choose a manageable priority, check the details of important commitments and keep conversations clear. Use timing preferences where practical, while allowing responsibilities and real circumstances to guide what needs to be done.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More