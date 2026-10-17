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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, October 17 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 06:00:23 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

What: Dandiya Night

Gram it: Dark, moody clouds loom over Kartavya Path as Delhi catches a refreshing pre-winter chill, signalling the arrival of cooler days ahead. Standing out against the heavy grey skies and the iconic backdrop of India Gate, a lone walker pops open a magenta umbrella, adding a bright burst of colour to the storm-swept stretch. As per the weather forecast, Delhiites can expect partly cloudy skies and a rise in temperature today. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
Gram it: Dark, moody clouds loom over Kartavya Path as Delhi catches a refreshing pre-winter chill, signalling the arrival of cooler days ahead. Standing out against the heavy grey skies and the iconic backdrop of India Gate, a lone walker pops open a magenta umbrella, adding a bright burst of colour to the storm-swept stretch. As per the weather forecast, Delhiites can expect partly cloudy skies and a rise in temperature today. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 17

Timing: 5pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Raftaar Live

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: October 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: India-Spain Festival 2026

Where: The Grand, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: October 17

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Chalo Bachpan 2026: Found, Formed & Framed

Where: Triveni Art Department, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 17

Timing: 3.30 pm to 5pm

Entry: 500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Sampoorna Ramayana

Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Shri Jagannath Marg, INA Colony

When: October 17 to 19

Timing: 2pm & 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Moving between Fixed and Flow – Artworks by Barkha Gupta

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old M B Road, Lado Sarai

When: October 16 to November 30

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Appurv Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 17

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#UpNext

What: Macro Phone Photography Walk

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 18

Timing: 7am to 10am

Entry: 500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 17, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 17, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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