HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 17

Timing: 5pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: October 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Where: The Grand, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: October 17

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Where: Triveni Art Department, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 17

Timing: 3.30 pm to 5pm

Entry: ₹500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Shri Jagannath Marg, INA Colony

When: October 17 to 19

Timing: 2pm & 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Moving between Fixed and Flow – Artworks by Barkha Gupta