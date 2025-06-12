151 temporary chambers of advocates demolished in Prayagraj, judicial work halted

A total of 151 temporary chambers of advocates, illegally constructed along the roadside around the Collectorate and district court premises, were demolished on Wednesday morning. A joint team from the administrative and police departments, along with Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff, arrived at the collectorate at 4 am and began demolishing the structures with a JCB. The drive, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, also saw the demolition of half a dozen roadside kiosks in addition to the advocate chambers. Advocates stage protest in Prayagraj following the demolition of their temporary chambers (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The PMC had issued a deadline for the removal of these chambers last Wednesday, with notices pasted on the structures. When the chambers remained unremoved by Tuesday evening, PMC officials decided to proceed with the demolition, which occurred on Wednesday morning. It is worth noting that last Monday, the PMC had also removed encroachment under the flyover outside the Allahabad high court premises.

Following the demolition on Wednesday morning, advocates resolved to halt all judicial work in the district court. The District Advocates Association announced their decision to abstain from judicial work and demanded alternative seating arrangements for advocates.

The demolition of the illegal advocate chambers in front of the collectorate and district court impacted traffic movement in the area. During the drive, between 4 am and 5:30 am on Wednesday, only officials from the district administration and municipal corporation were present, and vehicle movement was halted on the road in the affected area.

During the protests, upset advocates began pelting bricks and stones, damaging PMC vehicles and vandalising the PMC’s zonal office in Katra. They also blocked the road in front of the district court in addition to abstaining from work. The tension in the area disrupted the functioning of the Collectorate throughout the day. Security was heightened at both the PMC and collectorate premises, with police and RAF personnel deployed.

Vehicle movement remained disrupted throughout the day due to debris on the road in front of the court.

However, under the leadership of the District Advocates Association, a decision was made to meet with officials after the road blockade was lifted at 12 noon. Around 4:30 pm, a delegation of current and former office bearers of the District Advocates Association arrived at the Municipal Corporation for discussions with officials. After an hour-long discussion between the advocates and PMC officials, it was decided that a proposal would be sent for the construction of a building on the land in front of the SSP office to house advocates’ chambers. District magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar also assured that debris would be removed from the road by Thursday morning.