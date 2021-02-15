Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead as truck overturns in Jalgaon district
Sixteen labourer died and five were seriously injured in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district late on Sunday after the truck in which they were travelling overturned.
Also Read | 4 killed, 6 injured in a collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh
Police said all the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district and they were travelling in a papaya-laden truck which overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.
Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead as truck overturns in Jalgaon district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana municipal polls: 73.9% voters turn up to seal fate of 112
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Traffic snarls near Vashi toll naka, commuters blame FASTag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now, Bhangel elevated road project to get complete by end of this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-based BARC designs first research reactor through PPP model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Farmers get residential plots after nine years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuition teacher booked for giving saline jabs to his students for ‘boosting memory’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi to be hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers hold torchlight march in honour of fallen Pulwama soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC plans for QR Code, other digital payments in post pandemic world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coding courses for kids pick up amid pandemic, but experts raise red flags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fleecing of consumers by authorized automobile centres needs to stop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No magic: Late night advertisements offering supernatural cure are illegal, must be curbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid aircraft row, Maharashtra Governor makes unexpected visit to Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body plans to utilise footpaths for food hubs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox