16-year-old drowns in lake in Diva at Thane
A 16-year-old boy from Diva drowned in Agasan lake in Diva, Thane, around 4pm on Sunday. His friends who accompanied him fled from the spot after they could not find the body. Fire brigade, disaster management team and villagers were searching for the youngster when the story was sent to press.
The youngster, identified as Aryan Chipa, is a resident of Bedekar Nagar, Diva. The incident took place when he and his friends decided to go for a swim in the lake after lunch. However, around 3.40pm the others could not find Chipa and left the spot. Two of his friends informed Chipa’s family, following which Chipa’s family members along with other villagers started looking for him and informed the authorities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old drowns in lake in Diva at Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers complain of pigeons at Chandigarh International Airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dombivli woman nabs phone of robber who attacked her disabled father, helps police trace gang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man complains to police over death threats by unknown caller in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida factory penalised, shut down for using single-use plastic for manufacturing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida executive’s stolen car recovered, two nabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Kondli underpass expedited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obscene posts in class WhatsApp groups may lead to FIR against parents, North MCD warns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North MCD to create parking slots for 13000 cars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Forest officials inspect Okhla Bird Sanctuary for signs of bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling matches, bike rally brighten weekend for protesting farmers at UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s minimum temperature falls two notches, further drop in store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four men arrested after encounter in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Gate protest site stays aloof from Covid protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox