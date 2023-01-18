17 students of Centre of Food Technology at Allahabad University bag jobs

HT Correspondent

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com

PRAYAGRAJ: Seventeen students of the Centre of Food Technology (CFT) of Allahabad University have been selected by two Coca-Cola bottling company. The students have been selected for the post of quality executives and trainee executives on an annual package of ₹3 lakhs to 4.8 lakhs.

Of these, seven students were selected in the placement drive carried out by the company on Tuesday while the rest were selected on January 10. They will be paid a stipend of ₹2.5 lakhs for first six months.

Public relation officer of AU, prof Jaya Kapoor said that Amrit bottlers, a unit of Coca-Cola, Faizabad, selected seven MSc students of food technology students as trainee executive in a campus placement drive. The students who have been selected by the company included Amit Maurya, Raunak Kumar, Anubhav Pandey, Aman Singh, Vaibhav Singh, Ayushman Tripathi and Pankaj Rai. Simran and Pooja from company participated in the placement drive.

Likewise, a campus placement drive was also organised on January 10 in which SLMG beverages, Barabanki, participated. Salman Hashmi, in-charge of training and placement cell of the centre said that the company selected seven MSc students for the post of quality executive.

Those who have been selected included Jayant Pandey, Mayank Verma, Ankit Kumar Yadav, Shubham Verma, Raghubar Tiwari, Shivam Singh and Saurabh Pandey. Quality head of the company, Ashwani Saini and Saurabh Chaturvedi of HR participated in the placement drive.