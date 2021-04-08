17-year-old murdered by gang of three over wearing of mask

PUNE A 17-year-old boy was brutally murdered near Chakan by three youths, including two minors. The accused were angry as the victim had asked them to wear a mask due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Santosh Fulambrikar, a resident of Medankarwadi near Chakan. Based on a complaint from his mother Malini Santosh Fulambrikar (46), an FIR has been registered at Chakan police station against the three youths, under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have arrested Ganesh Bheru Reddy (25), a resident of Balajinagar in Medankarwadi and detained his two accomplices.

According to police, the deceased had asked the three of them on April 6 (Tuesday) to wear a mask. They got angry and called him to an open ground near Gosavinagar. They assaulted him with sticks and stones. Abhishek was rushed to a private hospital in Chakan. After primary treatment, he was shifted to the YCM Hospital in Pimpri where he succumbed to injuries at 10 am on Wednesday.