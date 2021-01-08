18 more ventilators for patients in need of neurosurgery at GB Pant hospital
The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved the procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for the neurosurgery department at the Govind Ballabh Pant hospital near Delhi Gate. The hospital specialises in gastrointestinal, cardiac, and neurological treatment.
It is the oldest of the three super speciality hospitals run by the Delhi government and the only one that offers all services free of cost. The other two – Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty hospital – are autonomous institutes under the Delhi government and charge for certain tests and procedures.
“The Delhi cabinet has also decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for intensive care units (ICUs) of neurosurgery department at GB Pant Hospital,” said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Friday.
The hospital currently has 22 intensive care unit beds under the neurosurgery department and 20 under the neurology department, as per the hospital’s website. It is a 714-bed hospital that sees around 15,000 admissions each year.
It also offers postgraduation courses.
“It is with great delectation that I inform that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of neurosurgery department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved. This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Ghazipur poultry market to shut for 10 days to prevent bird flu spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dead crows in dozens at Mayur Vihar park spark panic, some more found in Dwarka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks authorities to ensure speedy disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC to hear plea on alleged overcharging of colour coded fuel stickers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Builder arrested for false complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interstate gunrunner nabbed in Delhi, 35 illegal pistols recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury may rise, but air will get cleaner: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry prices crash in wholesale markets amid fears of avian flu outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18 more ventilators for patients in need of neurosurgery at GB Pant hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospitals say dry run was a good practice days ahead of the vaccine roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records less than 500 Covid cases in a first since May last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers to be included as front line workers for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on Goa polls, Delhi govt to open Konkani academy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox