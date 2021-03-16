18,963 vaccinations, 3,574 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

PUNE The district saw 18,963 vaccinations, including first and second doses, as compared to 26,560 vaccinations on Monday.

This drop was a result of cancelled sessions and late arrivals at some areas in rural Pune.

The district also recorded 3,574 new Covid-19 cases, and 14 deaths due to the infection, on Tuesday, as reported by the state health department.

This took the progressive count to 0.445 million Covid-19 cases, of which 0.408 million have recovered and 28,817 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The district death toll stands at 8,207.

Pune city reported 1,954 new cases which takes its progressive count to 0.228 million. The death toll stands at 4,636 as 10 new deaths were reported.

PCMC reported 880 new cases which takes the progressive count to 0.111 million. One death was reported which took the death toll to 1,346. Pune rural reported 740 new cases which takes the progressive count to 0.105 million and the death toll stands at 2,176 as three more deaths were reported.

18,963 vaccinations

On Tuesday only 18,963 vaccinations were registered of which Pune rural reported 2,130 beneficiaries vaccinated, as opposed to the 7,071 registered on Monday.

Pune city saw 12,323 beneficiaries vaccinated as opposed to 14,574 on Monday.

PCMC reported 4,601 beneficiaries vaccinated as opposed to 4,915 beneficiaries on Monday.

Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, said, “We have a two-step distribution system in rural areas. Unlike in Pune city where the hospitals come at one point and take the doses, in rural areas the doses are first sent to the talukas and then to the respective PHCs. On Monday we got the fresh stock late evening, which reached the PHCs in the morning. In some cases the drive started in the afternoon and so people were asked to come post lunch. This might have affected the vaccination numbers.”

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC’s chief health officer said, “We had to ask people to cancel registrations made for Covishield and to create new session sites for Covaxin, which might have affected the vaccination drive.”

On Tuesday, of the 18,963 beneficiaries, 17,292 got their first dose and 1,671 got their second dose. Of the first dose beneficiaries, 14,954 were under phase two, senior citizens and those aged between 45-59 with comorbidities.