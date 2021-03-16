18,963 vaccinations, 3,574 new Covid-19 cases on Monday
PUNE The district saw 18,963 vaccinations, including first and second doses, as compared to 26,560 vaccinations on Monday.
This drop was a result of cancelled sessions and late arrivals at some areas in rural Pune.
The district also recorded 3,574 new Covid-19 cases, and 14 deaths due to the infection, on Tuesday, as reported by the state health department.
This took the progressive count to 0.445 million Covid-19 cases, of which 0.408 million have recovered and 28,817 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.
The district death toll stands at 8,207.
Pune city reported 1,954 new cases which takes its progressive count to 0.228 million. The death toll stands at 4,636 as 10 new deaths were reported.
PCMC reported 880 new cases which takes the progressive count to 0.111 million. One death was reported which took the death toll to 1,346. Pune rural reported 740 new cases which takes the progressive count to 0.105 million and the death toll stands at 2,176 as three more deaths were reported.
18,963 vaccinations
On Tuesday only 18,963 vaccinations were registered of which Pune rural reported 2,130 beneficiaries vaccinated, as opposed to the 7,071 registered on Monday.
Pune city saw 12,323 beneficiaries vaccinated as opposed to 14,574 on Monday.
PCMC reported 4,601 beneficiaries vaccinated as opposed to 4,915 beneficiaries on Monday.
Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, said, “We have a two-step distribution system in rural areas. Unlike in Pune city where the hospitals come at one point and take the doses, in rural areas the doses are first sent to the talukas and then to the respective PHCs. On Monday we got the fresh stock late evening, which reached the PHCs in the morning. In some cases the drive started in the afternoon and so people were asked to come post lunch. This might have affected the vaccination numbers.”
Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC’s chief health officer said, “We had to ask people to cancel registrations made for Covishield and to create new session sites for Covaxin, which might have affected the vaccination drive.”
On Tuesday, of the 18,963 beneficiaries, 17,292 got their first dose and 1,671 got their second dose. Of the first dose beneficiaries, 14,954 were under phase two, senior citizens and those aged between 45-59 with comorbidities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka records jump in Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CID serves notice to Naidu in Amaravati land scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will unravel ‘mystery’ over Jaya death: Stalin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP says MCDs failing to hit waste treatment targets at Delhi landfills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi most polluted capital city in the world, says global report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women social media influencers fined for performing bike stunts in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC to monitor vibrations at 80 locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five killed after getting trapped in pit in Agra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Theatre artist Meenu Bhathal releases three books in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar man hiding in Ludhiana for years escapes from court minutes after arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchayat member held for illegal poppy cultivation in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Ludhiana men held for sexually assaulting minor neighbours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s daily Covid cases shoot up to 245, six lose battle to virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
War of words between Stalin, Palaniswami over late J Jayalalithaa’s death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 yrs on, Haryana health dept takes action against ex-Kaithal CMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox