18-year-old dies, man critical after couple sets themselves ablaze in Firozabad

A couple allegedly set themselves on fire inside a room locked from inside at a house in Shikohabad town of Firozabad district late on Friday night. According to the complaint, the woman left her home at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday following an argument with her mother, after which her mobile phone was found switched off. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The 18-year-old woman succumbed to her burn injuries, while the 20-year-old man, who sustained nearly 70 per cent burns, was referred to a hospital in Agra in critical condition, where he was battling for his life.

According to Vinod Kumar, inspector (crime) at Shikohabad police station, the incident took place at a house in Mohalla Padav area of Shikohabad town.

“Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and had to break open the door to gain entry. Both victims had suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to the trauma centre in Firozabad, where the woman was declared dead on Saturday morning. The man was later referred to the burn ward of SN Medical College Hospital in Agra, where he is undergoing treatment,” Kumar said.

An FIR was lodged on Friday by the woman’s maternal uncle against the man at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad district, accusing him of luring her away. A case was subsequently registered under Section 87 (abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

According to the complaint, the woman left her home at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday following an argument with her mother, after which her mobile phone was found switched off. Police said she later travelled to her residence in Shikohabad along with the man.

The woman’s family members later arrived at the house but found it vacant. However, local residents informed them that she had been seen there with the man earlier in the day before they left.

Acting on the information, the Shikohabad police launched a search for the couple and were subsequently alerted late on Friday night that they had been found with severe burn injuries inside the house.

According to information, the deceased woman had lost her father some time ago and lived with her mother in Shikohabad. During the school summer vacation, both had travelled to a village in Mainpuri district, where she reportedly became acquainted with the man.