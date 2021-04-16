193 frontline workers test positive at PGIMS, Rohtak

Total 193 frontline workers of around 3,000 total staff strength at Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) have tested positive for Covid-19 in April so far.

These include 51 doctors, 43 staff nurses, 18 paramedics, 25 bearers and sweepers, 19 ministerial staff, and 37 students (mostly junior doctors).

As per data provided by PGIMS spokesman Dr Gajender Singh said 32 persons including 29 doctors, one staff nurse and two paramedical staff were found infected in January this year, and 41 including 35 doctors, five staff nurse and a paramedical staff in March.

“In the second wave, 266 personnel of our institute were found to be infected with the virus. Of these, 193 cases came to fore in the last 16 days,” he said.

“These cases are all time high since October last year. Total 502 frontline workers were tested positive from September to December last year,” he added.

On more PGIMS staff testing positive for the virus, two senior doctors, pleading anonymity, said that by mid-February, the fear of Covid had waned and people had lowered their guard resulting in further spread of the virus.

“Many health workers remained reluctant in getting vaccinated. Most of our employees who were found positive have received either one or both doses, are undergoing home isolation, and are asymptomatic,” they added.

As per official figures, 315 doctors got infected between September and December last year and 115 this year so far; 95 staff nurses tested positive last year and 49 this year; 52 paramedical staff last year against this year’s 21; 29 bearers and sweepers in 2020 and 25 this year so far; 11 ministerial staff last year and 19 this year. No student had tested positive last year but this year, 37 have tested positive so far.