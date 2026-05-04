19-year-old student raped at Fatehpur Sikri, accused held after encounter

A 19-year-old undergraduate student was allegedly raped in a secluded area on the premises of the world heritage Fatehpur Sikri complex in Agra district on Saturday after which the main accused was arrested in an encounter while his accomplice is absconding, police officials said on Sunday. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding suspect. The arrested accused has a criminal history and has previously been jailed on murder charges (For representation only)

The incident took place when the survivor, resident of a village near the monument, had gone to relieve herself in the open and was reportedly chased by two men. One assaulted her while the other kept watch. She later lodged a complaint at the Fatehpur Sikri police station, according to the police.

“A woman from a village under the Fatehpur Sikri police station limits lodged a complaint on Saturday evening alleging that she was raped by unidentified persons. A case was registered under the relevant sections, and police teams were formed to trace and apprehend the accused,” said Aditya Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Rural West), Agra police commissionerate.

“While searching for the accused, police received information about his location. He was arrested following an encounter with the police. He was injured after being shot in a leg. The accused was identified as Kasim alias Mirchi, a resident of Mohalla Taalaab under the Fatehpur Sikri police station limits in Agra district,” DCP Aditya Singh stated.

“During interrogation in police custody, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of another associate. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding suspect. The arrested accused has a criminal history and has previously been jailed on murder charges. Police also recovered a country-made pistol along with cartridges from him. Further details are being investigated,” the DCP added.

The survivor had visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument on Saturday. While moving to a secluded area in the open to relieve herself, she was unaware that two men were following her. One of them allegedly raped her while the other kept watch. The girl later reached the Fatehpur Sikri police station and reported the incident to the authorities.

The accused, Kasim alias Mirchi, 25, was later traced to the Undera area under the Fatehpur Sikri police station limits around midnight between Saturday and Sunday. According to Anand Veer, the Fatehpur Sikri station house officer, Kasim opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg and subsequently arrested. His associate, identified as Sanjay Qureshi, managed to escape under the cover of darkness, according to the police.