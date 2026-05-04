2 airlifted by IAF Chopper: Yet another reel stunt leads to real tragedy, claims teen’s life

: A bid to film a thrill-seeking social media reel claimed the life of a teenager while two were seriously injured even as an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter airlifted and rescued two others from atop a dilapidated overhead water tank in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district on Sunday morning, officials said. A 13-year-old boy, Siddharth, died due to severe head injuries sustained in the fall. Two others, Pawan (13) and Golu, were critically injured and are undergoing treatment at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College. (For representation only)

In a nine-minute rescue operation, an IAF helicopter airlifted two stranded teenagers from the top of the structure around 5.30am. The rescued boys, identified as Shani (11) and Kallu (14), were brought to Gorakhpur and admitted to the Air Force Hospital for treatment.

Additional district magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Gaurav Srivastava said: “The incident occurred when five teenagers, around 2.30pm, climbed a nearly 50-60-foot-high overhead water tank in a Kanshi Ram residential colony to shoot a social media reel. While descending, around 6pm, the rusted iron ladder of the dilapidated structure collapsed, causing three of them to fall. The villagers made an SOS call to the local police. The district administration held a meeting with the SDRF (state disaster relief force). The SDRF assessed the situation and said that the structure was weak and they wouldn’t be able to carry out the rescue as it would be risky because of the weak structure. At this, the district administration sought the help of the Air Force.”

A 13-year-old boy, Siddharth, died due to severe head injuries sustained in the fall. Two others, Pawan (13) and Golu, were critically injured and are undergoing treatment at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College.

The ADM said the teenagers had climbed the tank in a bid to capture a thrill-seeking video.

“Three fell, one of them lost his life after falling, and two are critical and are undergoing treatment. While two others were stranded at the top and had to be rescued through a helicopter operation,” he said.

Superintendent of police Prashant Kumar confirmed that the two boys stranded atop the tank triggered panic among locals, prompting a joint rescue effort by police and the Air Force.

“Prima facie, the incident occurred due to the collapse of a rusted ladder. The boys had climbed the tank to record a social media reel. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Officials stated that the condition of the structure made a conventional rescue operation extremely risky. After a high-level meeting, district authorities decided to seek assistance from the Air Force.

“A helicopter operation was the safest option under the circumstances, and both boys were rescued in time,” Srivastava added.

“On a request from state government authorities, an IAF Mi 17 V5 of Central Air Command (CAC) was deployed to rescue two stranded children, who were stuck on top of a water tank in Sidharth Nagar in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The children were stranded in the night as the ladder of the water tank was damaged. The rescue mission, yet again, displays the IAF’s professionalism and commitment to save lives with a swift response in times of need,” read a post by IAF on X.

Residents alleged that the water tank had been in a neglected and hazardous condition for a long time, and no repair work had been carried out despite repeated complaints.

On the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a relief and rescue operation was launched on a war footing following a water tank accident at Belasad Tappa Tharouli village of Navgarh tehsil in Siddharthnagar,a state government official statement said.

District magistrate Shivsharanappa GN requested a helicopter from the relief commissioner, which was approved immediately, according to the statement.

On the CM’s instructions, a helicopter was called from Gorakhpur, which reached the spot on Sunday morning and carried out the rescue operation. The Air Force team carefully airlifted both trapped children and brought them down safely, the statement added.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing trend of risky social media stunts among teenagers. Experts warn that unsafe locations, combined with the pursuit of viral content, can lead to tragic consequences.