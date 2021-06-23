2 bodies pulled out of Ganga Canal, believed to be mishap victims

MEERUT Two decomposed bodies were recovered from two cars in the Ganga Canal at two different locations in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday.

The cars were spotted by passers-by on Monday evening after flow of water in the canal was controlled for desilting work.

Police used cranes to pull out the cars and found one decomposed body in each car.

SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav said, “Post mortem examination reports confirmed that the deaths were due to drowning and the bodies were handed over to family members for last rites”.

He said that district magistrate Selva Kumari J had directed the officials of the department concerned to put up proper reflectors on the canal side road and also to construct protection walls.

The first car was spotted in Ratanpur area and was pulled out with the help of a crane. A decomposed body was found on the back seat and the man was identified as Dilshad Ansari (33) by the driving license recovered. He was a resident of Lakhaan village in Muzaffarnagar and had gone to meet his elder brother in Kukda village on January 17. He left the house at midnight to fetch some people from IGI Airport but neither reached there, nor returned to his village. His family lodged a complaint of missing in Nai Mandi police station on January 22. Police informed his family members about the incident and recovery of his body.

Similarly, passers-by spotted a car near Chitaura Jhal after the water level receded. When the car was pulled out of the water a decomposed corpse was recovered and later identified as a retired LIC officer Harendra Atrey (62), who lived with his family in Dwarika City colony of Muzaffarnagar. He was also missing since February 11 and identified through some papers of LIC recovered from his car.

A canal side road bifurcates from Moradnagar town in Ghaziabad which goes to Haridwar and commuters use it as an alternative route to go to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun. Many incidents have been reported in past years when cars fell into the deep water of the canal after drivers lost control over the wheel. These two cars are also believed to have fallen into the canal.