Home / Cities / Others / 2 dead in Deoria brick kiln wall collapse, inquiry ordered

2 dead in Deoria brick kiln wall collapse, inquiry ordered

ByAbdur Rahman, Gorakhpur
Mar 27, 2023 01:10 AM IST

“About 10 labourers were working inside the brick kiln when its wall suddenly collapsed trapping many workers, two of whom have died,” an official said on Sunday.

An inquiry has been ordered a day after two labourers died and seven others sustained injuries when the wall of a brick kiln, they were working in, collapsed in village Bhabhnavli under Rampur Karkhana police station in Deoria on Saturday.

2 dead in Deoria brick kiln wall collapse, inquiry ordered (sourced)
2 dead in Deoria brick kiln wall collapse, inquiry ordered (sourced)

“About 10 labourers were working inside the brick kiln when its wall suddenly collapsed trapping many workers, two of whom have died,” an official said on Sunday. He added that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The police have also registered a case against the brick kiln owner. Circle officer Shreyash Tripathi said the labourers who died were identified as Chotu Kumar and Hari Ram, both residents of Chhattisgarh. Three of the injured identified as Seema, Sarojini and Jamotri were undergoing treatment at Deoria Medical College while four others who received minor injuries were discharged after emergency treatment. “Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin,” police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out