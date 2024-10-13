Menu Explore
2 hurt after 5 people assault them over auto fare in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Oct 13, 2024 06:18 AM IST

They hired an auto rickshaw to reach Aya Nagar. After finalising the fare, they got in but soon the driver asked them to pay ₹1,000 for a distance of 7kms, police said

Investigators said that the duo had reached a club in MGF mall on the night of September 29 and were returning home when the incident took place near gate number two of the metro station. (Representational Image)
Investigators said that the duo had reached a club in MGF mall on the night of September 29 and were returning home when the incident took place near gate number two of the metro station. (Representational Image)

Two men were badly injured after five people allegedly assaulted them over an auto rickshaw fare dispute below the MG Road metro station, police said on Saturday.

They said that the injured people were Rohit Gupta, 27, and Mukesh Kumar, 29 who live in Phase-VI of Aya Nagar in Delhi. The incident took place at about 12.30am on September 30, but the matter came to light on Saturday after Gupta, who was seriously injured, submitted a police complaint on Friday on the basis of which the suspects were booked.

Investigators said that the duo had reached a club in MGF mall on the night of September 29 and were returning home when the incident took place near gate number two of the metro station.

They hired an auto rickshaw to reach Aya Nagar. After finalising the fare, they got in but soon the driver asked them to pay 1,000 for a distance of 7kms, police said.

A senior police officer said that as soon as the driver and his associates attacked the duo, Gupta, in order to save Kumar, asked him to run away. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said CCTV camera footage of the spot was being scanned to ascertain the identity of the men.

An FIR was registered against unidentified people under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-II police station on Friday.

