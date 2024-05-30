Bodies of two sisters, both around 60 years, were found in a locked house on the first floor at Agra’s Arjun Nagar locality after their neighbour complained of foul smell, police said. 2 sisters among 3 found dead inside locked houses in Agra (Pic for representation)

In a similar but separate incident, body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from a house in Khandoli.

This Arjun Nagar house where the two sisters were found dead was locked from inside, police confirmed.

“A person who lived just below the residence of these women informed the Shahganj police that on returning to his place after few days, he noticed foul smell emanating from their place. Prima facie, the bodies appear to be three to four days old” said deputy commissioner of police (city), Agra, Suraj Rai.

‘Both the sisters were about 60 years of age and usually remained aloof. Not much is known about them at present,” said Amit Kumar, the SHO of Shahganj police station.

He said a sister of these women who lives in Kanpur has been informed.

“We await her arrival and hope she will reveal more about her two sisters who were found dead,” he added.

In this case too, police suspect that the person might have died couple of days back.

Postmortem examination reports are awaited in both cases, police said.