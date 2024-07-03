20 agrijunction centres to be set up in Varanasi soon

Twenty ‘agrijunction centres’ will be set up in Varanasi district soon. These ‘One Stop Shops’ for farmers will give them the facility of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural equipment, and other facilities related to agriculture under one roof at one place. (Pic for representation)

In addition, agrijunction centres will also facilitate works like repair and maintenance of agricultural equipment, selling animal feed, agricultural products and processed agricultural products, providing weather and other related information to farmers.

These centres will come up under ‘Trained Agriculture Entrepreneur Self-Help Scheme (Agri-junction)‘ in the financial year 2024-25, said deputy director agriculture A.K. Singh.

He said that eligible candidates for the establishment of agrijunction centres will be agriculture graduates/agribusiness management graduates/graduates residing in the district who hold degrees in agriculture and allied subjects such as horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry, dairy, veterinary, poultry and similar activities from any state/central university or any other university recognized by ICAR/UGC.

After selection, the candidates will submit an affidavit with a declaration that they will run the ‘One Stop Shop’ for three years, otherwise they will be banned (blacklisted) from all the schemes of the Agriculture Department and the expenditure incurred on them will be recovered by the department.

Apart from this, experienced diploma holders/intermediate qualified candidates in agriculture subject will be considered. After selection, beneficiaries will also be provided 13-day training of Rural Business Development Scheme (RIDP).

Candidates having the above qualifications can contact the deputy director agriculture Varanasi office on any working day and get detailed information. Candidates can submit their application along with all the forms at Krishi Bhawan Collectorate Farm Chandpur till July 15.