20 injured as pilgrims’ vehicle overturns in Kaushambi

: A mini carrier vehicle transporting around 30 pilgrims to Kada Dham overturned near Balihanwa turn in the Sandipan Ghat police station area of Kaushambi on Friday afternoon, leaving around 20 people injured. Locals and passers-by rushed to help, pulling out the trapped passengers and taking them to nearby hospitals for treatment (For representation only)

The vehicle, a Tata Magic, was carrying Premchandra from Khatangi village and several family members and relatives when the accident occurred. According to reports, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, which then overturned. Women and children were among the injured. Locals and passers-by rushed to help, pulling out the trapped passengers and taking them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The driver, identified as Ajay, fled the scene after the crash. Locals claimed he was under the influence of alcohol. Police from Sandipan Ghat police station arrived at the spot, took the vehicle into custody, and launched a search for the driver. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.