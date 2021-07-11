200K migrants arrived in Maharashtra from north India

As the Maharashtra government started easing the lockdown restrictions, migrants who had left the state have now slowly started returning.

The Central Railway (CR) that operates outstation trains towards north and north-east India has witnessed a marginal increase in the number of passengers travelling back to Maharashtra from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Last month, more than 200,000 passengers arrived in Maharashtra from north and north-east India by regular outstation trains as compared to around 170,000 migrants who had left the state. Passengers have also arrived in the state on special trains operated by other zonal railways.

In May, nearly 200,000 people had left Maharashtra.

Railway authorities have also stated that the pattern of passengers arriving back in the state has been witnessed in July till date as well.

“The number of passengers arriving back in the state has increased. There has been a surge witnessed from the start of June and now in July as well. Special trains are being planned and operated towards Maharashtra from different parts of India,” said a senior CR official who did not wish to be named.

After restrictions were announced by the Maharashtra government in April, nearly 600,000 people had left the state on regular and over 250 special outstation trains that were operated by both Central and Western Railway. Majority of the special trains were operated towards UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal.