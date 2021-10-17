{2015 sacrilege cases} DGP forms 4-member team to trace ‘three absconding dera followers’

Faridkot Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has constituted a four-member team for a special operation. Sources said the team has been tasked with tracing ‘three absconding members’ of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda’s national committee, who are accused in sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

Director-general of police (DIG) and Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar will supervise the team. The other members of the team are assistant inspector general (AIG) Rajinder Singh Sohal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurcharan Singh, DSP Rakesh Yadav and inspector Vijay Kumar. Another special investigation team (SIT) that IGP Surinder Pal Singh Parmar is leading is already searching for the trio. Parmar was not informed of the formation of the new team.

“The special team will be supervised by DIG Bhullar and he will also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other wing of the Punjab Police. The special team will apprise the Punjab DGP of its progress on a daily basis,” the order reads.

IG Parmar’s team will continue to work independently; incidentally, the IG is not a member of the new team. AIG Sohal is now part of both the teams.

The three absconding members of the dera’s national committee — Pardeep Kler, Harsh Dhuri and Sandeep Breta— remain untraced, after they were named as accused in 2018 in the Moga sacrilege case. They were nominated as accused in the Bargari sacrilege case earlier this by the SIT-led by IG Parmar. The SIT claims that the instructions to execute sacrilege at Bargari, Moga and Gurusar were given by the three to the district dera committee members. The trio was purportedly in direct contact with the sect headquarters for hatching the conspiracy. In the absence of the ‘linking evidence,’ the SIT has not gone for the questioning of dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

After the retirement of IG Ranbir Singh Khatra in April, IG Parmar had recommended the name of DIG Bhullar to be nominated as a member of the SIT probing the sacrilege cases. However, no new member has been appointed even after six months. Instead of including Bhullar in the SIT as a member, he has been given the responsibility to supervise the special team in an associated task.

In May, the Parmar-led SIT had arrested six dera followers in connection with two sacrilege cases wherein torn pages of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was found scattered at Bargari on October 12, 2015, and derogatory posters were pasted at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on September 25, 2015. In July, the SIT filed a charge-sheet against the accused. A supplementary charge-sheet in the case of theft of a ‘bir’ from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village is pending.

PATIALA RANGE LAW

AND ORDER REVIEWED

Patiala The state DGP, Sahota, also meet SSPs falling in Patiala Range to review the policing and law and order situation in this territory. Patiala IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina was also present in the meeting. With assembly elections to be held next year, the DGP asked the SSPs to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the smuggling of drugs.

He told the force that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had ordered that unscrupulous or corrupt police officers were not to be spared. He added district police heads were to dispose of the pending cases at the earliest.