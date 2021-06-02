20,409 inoculated in Lucknow – maximum in a day so far

LUCKNOW The state capital saw 20,409 people taking the jabs ion Wednesday – the highest single-day number since the vaccination drive began on January 16. Besides, the number of beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group also crossed the two lakh mark here, said officials.

The campaign began on January 16 with the inoculation of health workers. The drive gradually was then opened for frontline workers, people above 60 years and then for people above 45 years of age.

The last segment, which started on May 1, was for people between 18 and 45 years of age. Till now, 2,07,047 beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years have taken their first dose and about 1,200 the second dose.

The number of beneficiaries in the 45-plus category also crossed the two lakh mark (2,22,543 have taken their first dose). Full fledged vaccination for them started on April 1.