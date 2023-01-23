20-yr-old woman gangraped by two, one held

Meja police on Sunday arrested a man for alleged gangrape of a woman who was found unconscious on the railway tracks on Friday morning. Another accused involved in the crime is still at large, police said.

According to reports, a resident of a village in Meja area, the 20-year-old woman had gone to the fields when a youth of her neighbourhood and his aide dragged her near the railway tracks and gangraped her. The accused also assaulted the woman and injured her and left her on the railway tracks and fled. Later in the afternoon, some railway employees spotted the woman lying unconscious on the tracks and admitted her to a hospital.

Woman’s kin were informed of the incident when she regained consciousness.

An FIR was lodged against two persons including one named.

SHO of Meja police station Gyaneshwar Mishra said acting on a tip off, police arrested the 21-year-old accused near Unchdih on Sunday. Efforts were on to trace the other accused, he added.